Man accused of arson charged in federal court a day after city judge throws out plea

The new federal affidavit accuses Trent in a May 21 fire in the 1900 block of Linden Ave. in West Baltimore. The affidavit said a person matching Trent’s description appeared to be captured on surveillance video near the home shortly before the fire and after. Other footage showed a black two-door Honda circling the area after the fire. One of the victims told police that Trent drove the same type of vehicle.