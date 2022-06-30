Baltimore arsonist Luther Moody Trent pleads guilty to federal property destruction charge

Luther Moody Trent, a Baltimore man who set fire to his ex-girlfriend’s home while she and two others were inside, pleaded guilty in federal court Thursday to a charge of malicious property destruction.

Trent admitted in federal court to pouring gasoline on the home at 1900 Linden Ave. on May 21, 2021, and lighting it. He again made headlines in January when he gave an interview to Fox45 in which he said he burned the home out of infatuation for the ex-girlfriend.

“In my head, it was some Romeo and Juliet type of thing — if I can’t have you, no one can have you, at least in Baltimore,” he told the TV station.

Trent told U.S. District Court Judge Ellen Hollander he suffers from bipolar disorder and schizophrenia and has been previously institutionalized. He also said Thursday that he did not receive his daily medication for both conditions before being taken to court. Still, he testified he was in his right mind and Hollander let the proceedings continue.

[ Baltimore prosecutors propose longer prison sentence for arsonist ]

It is the second time Trent, 22, has pleaded guilty to setting the fire. He pleaded in Baltimore Circuit Court in December, making headlines because the deal released him from custody after having served less than six months in jail. The Baltimore State’s Attorney’s Office originally charged him with 18 felonies, including three attempted-murder charges.

That plea deal was thrown out after Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby’s political opponents asked a Maryland appellate court to reconsider the agreement after it was revealed that not all the victims were able to share how the case impacted them before a sentence was handed down.

A house in Baltimore’s Bolton Hill neighborhood shows signs of damage Feb. 17, roughly nine months after Luther Trent set it ablaze with his ex-girlfriend and two other people inside. (Alex Mann)

Wearing a yellow jail uniform, Trent said little in federal court, save for answering Hollander’s questions about his agreement. He faces a maximum of 20 years imprisonment under the federal charges. He is scheduled to be sentenced Aug. 11.

Because his circuit court agreement was vacated, Trent faces charges there as well. His next hearing in state court is scheduled for Sept. 13.

As part of his agreement with federal prosecutors, Trent cannot appeal any sentence Hollander levies against him, something she made sure to point out to him. He is also ordered to pay restitution to the homeowner of the Bolton Hill rowhouse he torched.

The amount of restitution seemed to catch Trent off guard. Prosecutors said the insurance companies have determined the damage to 1900 Linden Ave. and adjoining 1902 Linden Ave. to be more than $600,000. When Hollander asked him if he was aware of that, he said he was not.

His attorney, Teresa Whalen, said the amount of damages announced in Baltimore Circuit Court were far lower. A Baltimore Sun article from February lists the damages at around $40,000, according to police reports.