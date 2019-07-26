‘I just want closure’: Family of slain 15-year-old joins Baltimore police in searching for killer

The family of a 15-year-old killed in West Baltimore on Monday joined police in surveying the surrounding neighborhood for tips and calling on his killer to turn himself in.
The mother and cousin of Carlos Liverpoole, who was found shot and killed behind a home on the 1000 block of Ellicott Driveway, joined Baltimore police detectives at a news conference Thursday to call on Liverpoole’s killer to turn himself in.
“I’m angry! I’m angry! I’m angry! I don’t want nobody to go through this, Jesus,” said Shiretta Henderson, Liverpoole’s mother.
“I don’t want to know why. I don’t. I just want some closure,” she added.
Police identified Liverpoole as the victim Wednesday during a violent week in Baltimore in which two young men were shot and killed Tuesday night and another was shot and killed Wednesday.
Detective Jeremy Silbert said Liverpoole was found shortly after 8 a.m. after the department received a call about an unresponsive person behind a home on the 1000 block of Ellicott Driveway.
Upon arriving, police found Liverpoole suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Detectives knocked on doors and surveyed the surrounding area as Silbert said they’re still looking for information about a motive or new leads on the 15-year-old’s killer.
“Right now, that’s what we’re asking the community for,” Silbert said. “Again, you may not have direct information about what happened. But maybe you heard someone talking about something.”
As Henderson described her son as one with ambition to go to college and one who was not involved in drugs or violent activity, a group of children riding bicycles rode by and stopped briefly to see what was going on.
Natasha Henderson, Liverpoole’s cousin, said he was looking forward to moving on to high school after graduating from Calverton Elementary-Middle School and had aspirations to play basketball and attend college.
“I just think it’s sad that he was disregarded like he was a piece of little trash,” she said. “He wanted to leave Baltimore. He saw his life outside of Baltimore.”.
Flanked by the investigating detectives, the Hendersons continued to express disbelief over Liverpoole’s death.
His mother said she raised Liverpoole as a single parent, but an attentive one who had a close connection with her son.
“Sometimes, you know how people say, ‘You can love a child too much?’ ” she said. “There’s no such thing as loving a child too much when we live in the town in which we we live in.
“My child was a typical 15-year-old kid. A kid.”
Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 410-276-8888 or leave tips anonymously at 1-866-7Lockup.