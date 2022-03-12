Police: Man killed in Little Italy Saturday morning

A man was shot and killed in Little Italy in Southeast Baltimore early Saturday morning, Baltimore police said.

Officers arrived around 1:19 a.m. at the 800 block of Stiles Street for a reported shooting. Officers located an adult man suffering from gunshot wounds. Emergency medical services pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Police have not yet identified the man or his age. Homicide detectives are investigating and ask anyone with information to call 410-396-2100. Anonymous callers can contact the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP or submit a text tip by visiting the MCS Maryland website.

Also Saturday morning, police in West Baltimore were called around 2:20 a.m. to a local hospital in the Midtown-Edmondson area for a walk-in shooting victim. An adult man was shot in the hip in the 2800 block of Edmondson Avenue, police said.

Detectives are investigating the shooting on Edmondson Avenue and ask anyone with information to call investigators at 410-396-2477 or contact Metro Crime Stoppers.