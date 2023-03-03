Baltimore Police investigating camera found in public library bathroom

An Enoch Pratt Library patron discovered a camera hanging from the ceiling of a gender-neutral, single-room bathroom in the basement of the Hamilton Branch on Harford Road, according to Baltimore Police.

In an email, Enoch Pratt Free Library Spokesperson Meghan McCorkell told The Sun no other cameras were found in any other library branches.

“The Pratt Security team has swept every other restroom, both public and staff, across the library’s 22 locations and no additional devices were found. The safety and security of our staff and customers is the top priority of the Pratt,” McCorkell said.

Any details, including how long the camera may have been in the bathroom, the type of camera found, have been withheld due to the ongoing investigation.

Detectives have secured the camera and are working with the library’s security team, according to police Those who wish to remain anonymous may utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP.