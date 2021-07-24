Man fatally shot in southeast Baltimore, police say

A man shot several times in southeast Baltimore’s Franklin Square community has died, police said Friday night.
Baltimore police responded to the 1500 block of Lexington Street around 6 p.m. and found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body, police said.
He was transported to an area hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, according to police.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-396-2100. Callers who want to send tips anonymously may do so through Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.