Baltimore Police officer charged with assault, misconduct over forceful arrest captured on video

Baltimore Police Officer Leon Riley has been charged with assault, reckless endangerment and misconduct in office for an arrest last December that was captured on video and shows him wrapping his arm around a suspect’s neck.
Video of the arrest spread widely online and led police to announce they were investigating the officer’s actions. The charges were listed Thursday morning in online court records.
The charges include first and second-degree assault. His defense attorney was not listed in court records.
The charges stemmed from Riley’s arrest of 23-year-old David Dixon in West Baltimore. Police had charged Dixon with with felony drug possession, trespassing and resisting arrest. Within days, prosecutors dropped all charges against him.
Prosecutors dismissed the charges not for the viral video, but because of what they saw on the officers’ body worn cameras, a spokeswoman said.
Baltimore police at the time said Dixon bit the officer in the hand, drawing blood.
Still, the video drew the attention of City Council President Brandon Scott.
“Clearly, some of the images in the video have raised concerns for me,” Scott said in December. “I want to know everything that happened before making a judgment.”
A police spokeswoman said Thursday morning she was just learning of the charges and would comment shortly.
