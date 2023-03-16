Father arrested, accused of pointing gun at coaches during Baltimore elementary school basketball game

Police arrested a 48-year-old man Wednesday on felony charges alleging he pointed a gun at two coaches last week during a basketball game at Leith Walk Elementary Middle School in North Baltimore.

The coaches told officers responding to the school in the Ramblewood neighborhood at 4:50 p.m. March 6 that a parent, later identified by officers as Troy Antwaun Spencer, confronted them over his son not getting enough playing time and drew the handgun from his waistband, a Baltimore City School Police officer wrote in charging papers.

One coach entered a “brief physical struggle” with the parent on the sideline of the basketball court, and wrestled the loaded gun away from him, police wrote. A parent told police she ran out of the building with her children and saw the man flee in a car, and later identified him as Spencer in a photo lineup.

Spencer is prohibited from possessing a firearm due to a 1997 conviction for second-degree murder, police wrote.

He was charged with three counts of first-degree assault, as well as reckless endangerment and several other firearms offenses, on an arrest warrant issued hours after last week’s encounter at Leith Walk, according to court records.

Spencer was arrested Wednesday and ordered to be held without bail at Baltimore Central Booking. He did not have an attorney listed in court records Thursday evening, and was scheduled for a preliminary hearing April 18.