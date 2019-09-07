Police officers on Baltimore’s tainted Gun Trace Task Force are locked up. But the lawsuits keep pouring in.

Sylvester, who deposited the money in his bank accounts, has not been charged with a crime. He reached a deal to resign from the police department and went on to work in the Baltimore City Clerk’s Office assigned to a Circuit Court judge’s courtroom. He is no longer listed on the city’s online employee database. Sylvester has declined to comment in the past on his connections to Rayam and allegations he was involved in wrongdoing. The Sun was unable to contact him.