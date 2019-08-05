4-year-old Baltimore boy suffered untreated burns before mother put body in dumpster, charging documents say

The 4-year-old boy who was found dead in a dumpster Saturday suffered from severe, untreated burns for days before he died, according to newly released charging documents.
The boy’s mother, Alicia Lawson, 25, and her partner, Shatika Lawson, 40, were arrested and charged with 11 different counts including involuntary manslaughter, first-degree child abuse, reckless endangerment, tampering with evidence and giving false statements.
Alicia originally told police that her son disappeared from the front porch of his grandmother’s home Friday in the 4500 block of North Rogers Ave., sparking a widespread search for Malachi.
But charging documents released Monday detail what police said actually happened to the boy.
According to the charging documents, the two women were giving Malachi a bath after he soiled himself. Shatika placed the boy in the tub and the two women started washing the soiled clothing in the sink, police said. When the women turned back around they noticed Malachi had “serious” burns from his waist to his feet.
The burns were so bad the women could see skin floating in the water from Malachi’s body, the documents said. Over the next nine days the women decided to treat the boy’s burns on their own. They were fearful that Malachi would be taken from their care, police said.
“They both decided to not call 911 or seek any other type of medical assistance due to fear that the child would be taken from them, that they would get in trouble for what happened to the child and their past history with child protective services,” the charging documents said.
Court documents did not list an attorney for either women, and a bail hearing is scheduled for 1:30 this afternoon.
According to the charging documents, on the morning of Aug. 1 Alicia woke up at her home in the 1800 block of 1817 North Spring Street to find her son unresponsive, laying in a “puddle of wetness.” Believing her son was dead, Alicia Lawson wrapped her son in a blanket and called a Lyft to take her to the 5500 block of Haddon Ave.
After traveling nearly 10 miles from her home, Alicia Lawson put Malachi into a trash bag and placed him into a dumpster, the documents said. The document also said the FBI researched Alicia Lawson’s web browser history and found she was searching for trash collection sites.
“From the time of the child’s injury to the fabricated call to 911 neither Alicia or Shatika sought medical treatment for the child, instead seeking to hide his injuries for the sake of their own well being which resulted in his (Malachi’s) death," the charging documents said.