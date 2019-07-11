Baltimore Police charge father in death of daughter whose body was found dismembered

A 65-year-old man previously convicted of two murders has been charged in the death of his adult daughter whose body was found dismembered outside a Northwest Baltimore dumpster, Baltimore Police said Thursday.
Lawrence Banks, of the 4000 block of Clarks Lane, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of his daughter, 43-year-old Dominique Foster, whose body was found inside a shopping cart in May missing her hands, feet, lower legs and head.
On Thursday, police said homicide detectives served him with formal charging documents at the city’s Central Booking and Intake Facility where Banks was being held awaiting trial for charges with illegally possessing a firearm and ammunition.
A statement released by police did not provide additional details about what prompted the additional charges.
In charging documents related to the firearms charge filed last month, police focused almost exclusively on his daughter’s death, though police had not charged him with her murder at the time.
Foster’s body was found May 12 wrapped up and placed inside a shopping cart at the Clarks Lane Garden Apartments. A nearby resident told responding officers she heard some arguing on the night of May 10.
A security camera video from that day obtained by police showed a man with a limp in a white jacket and hoodie wheeling a shopping cart toward the lot where Foster was found.
Police used pictures of Foster’s tattoos to help identify her. When family told detectives that they recognized the red lip tattoo, they told detectives that Foster lived with her father.
Police got a warrant to search Banks’ apartment, where, according to the charging documents, they found blood and other evidence. They also seized a .380 caliber handgun with five bullets in the magazine, according to the document.
“I’m very happy," said one of Foster’s daughters who did not want to be publicly identified citing ongoing safety concerns. "I just hope he stays. I just want him to stay. I just hope this is it.”
Banks has previously served consecutive sentences and was released from prison for two homicides the same day in 1991.
He shot and killed a friend in Pasadena and then his own son in Baltimore, according to court records. Prosecutors said Banks was angry because his son and one of his daughters accused him of abusing them.
Banks was convicted of the murders and released from prison in 2002 after receiving “good time credits.”
Court records show that in 1976, Banks was also sentenced to 15 years in prison for throwing a 7-month-old baby through a glass door during an argument with his wife, Vivian Banks. Shortly before that case went to trial Vivian Banks was found dead in an East Baltimore apartment. Her body was so decomposed that the medical examiner could not determine a cause of death.
No one has been charged in Vivian Banks’ death.
In 2006, when Banks’ then-girlfriend’s daughter, Lisa Laverne Brown, filed a protective order, claiming she feared Banks, Brown and her daughter, Labria, were killed days later in Laurel.
Prince George's County police questioned Banks, and asked Banks' parole agent to find violations that could keep him behind bars as they built a case.
He was not charged in the killings, and the cases remain open.
But the Maryland parole commission returned Banks to prison to serve the remainder of his sentence, calling him a threat to others. He was released again in 2014.