Four people shot in Northwest Baltimore neighborhood, three fatally

Baltimore Police are investigating a shooting that killed three people and injured a fourth in Northwest Baltimore on Saturday.

At approximately 8:20 p.m., police were called to the intersection of Gwynn Oak Avenue and Liberty Heights Avenue shortly before 9 p.m.

When officers arrived, police said they saw four men inside a vehicle, all suffering from gunshot wounds. Three of the men were unresponsive and the fourth suffered non-life threatening injuries. The victims were transported to area hospitals. The three unresponsive victims were pronounced dead by hospital medical personnel.

Nearly two dozen evidence markers dotted the sidewalk across the street from a Shop Rite grocery store. An SUV sat in the middle of Gwynn Oak Avenue still running, with its doors slung open.

Anyone with information is urged to contact investigators at 410-396-2488. Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.

This story will be updated.