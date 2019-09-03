Baltimore police investigating after 2 killed on Labor Day

In one case, officers responded to reports of a shooting on the 5200 block of Loch Raven Boulevard at about 7:40 p.m on Monday., according to a department press release. There, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds, one of whom was unresponsive. Medics transported both men to area hospitals; the non-responsive one was pronounced deceased. Investigators on the scene also found out about another gunfire victim from the same incident—a man with a chest wound—being treated at a local hospital. Baltimore police Det. Niki Fennoy said Monday night that the department had no other information about the other two victims at present.