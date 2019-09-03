Baltimore police investigating after 2 killed on Labor Day

A series of shootings at the end of the long Labor Day weekend lead to two homicide investigations by Baltimore Police Department (BPD) detectives.
In one case, officers responded to reports of a shooting on the 5200 block of Loch Raven Boulevard at about 7:40 p.m on Monday., according to a department press release. There, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds, one of whom was unresponsive. Medics transported both men to area hospitals; the non-responsive one was pronounced deceased. Investigators on the scene also found out about another gunfire victim from the same incident—a man with a chest wound—being treated at a local hospital. Baltimore police Det. Niki Fennoy said Monday night that the department had no other information about the other two victims at present.
Police found the second victim when responding to another call nearly 3.5 miles away, on the 4300 block of Parkwood Avenue, at approximately 8:05 p.m. They located that victim, a female one of an age that Det. Fennoy could not confirm Monday night, with multiple gunshot wounds to her torso. She died after being transported to an area hospital.
Homicide detectives are asking the public to provide information by calling them at 410-396-2100, or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
The homicides resulted from two of five separate incidents that BPD officers investigated after 6 p.m. on Monday. In total, seven people, including the deceased, sustained gunshot wounds in the last half of Labor Day.