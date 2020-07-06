Baltimore police issue warrant for man accused of shooting five people in Fells Point last month

Baltimore police announced an arrest warrant for a Northeast Baltimore man accused of shooting five people last month in Fells Point.
Kyle Thomas, 21, is charged with five counts of attempted first-degree murder along with related assault and firearm violations from a June 13 incident that left three women and two men injured from gunshot wounds, police said.
Officers were dispatched to the 700 block of South Broadway Street around 1:15 a.m. Some police officers were already in the area and began canvassing for possible victims and suspects.
When other officers arrived, three women, two 28-years-old and one 27, were found suffering from gunshot wounds.
The woman were taken to area hospitals and suffered from non-fatal injuries, according to police.
Moments later, police were dispatched to area hospitals to investigate two males, 28 and 21, who investigators believe were also shot at in the South Broadway Street incident.
Four of the five injured have been released from the hospital. The 21-year-old male is in rehabilitation, according to Baltimore Police spokesperson Nicole Monroe.
An investigation found that the shooting followed an altercation between a male victim and Thomas. An arrest warrant for Thomas was issued on July 1, police said.
Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact Warrant Apprehension Detectives at 410-637-8970. People who want to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers top line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.