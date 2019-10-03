A Baltimore police officer who arrested a fellow police sergeant outside of a strip club in August 2018 was convicted of second-degree assault and misconduct in office.
Sgt. Marlon Koushall — who was charged with the two offenses following an altercation outside a strip club with fellow officer Sgt. Henrietta Middleton — displayed “blatant disregard for the law” and faces up to 10 years in prison for the assault conviction and potentially more prison time for the misconduct conviction, the Baltimore State’s Attorney’s Office wrote in a release Wednesday.
Koushall’s attorney was not available for comment Thursday.
It’s the latest turn in a case that first saw Middleton charged with assault as the police department originally said the off-duty officer was acting in a disorderly manner and refused to comply with officers when they were called to a Custom House Avenue strip club around 1:20 a.m.
Cellphone video showed one officer pulling Middleton to the ground by her shirt collar before a third officer intervenes to separate the two. A witness said Middleton was punched in the face during the altercation, saying he saw “a man punching a woman full force in the face.”
Prosecutors dropped the assault charges against Middleton and then charged her arresting officer, Koushall, with assault and misconduct in office.
In a statement, the State’s Attorney’s Office said Koushall’s conviction "is yet another example where we’ve successfully held a defendant fully accountable to the law regardless of his occupational status.
Latest Crime
“These convictions demonstrate our unwavering commitment to hold all criminal actors accountable to the law even if and when they wear a badge,” the office wrote.