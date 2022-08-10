Baltimore prosecutors begin presenting case in deadly 2019 crime spree, double homicide

City prosecutors this week began presenting their case against the first of three young men implicated in a deadly 2019 crime spree that included the fatal shootings of a man and woman in Southwest Baltimore.

Authorities say the defendants are connected to two carjackings, five armed robberies and a double shooting that left 22-year-old Ayranna James and 21-year-old Courtney Richardson dead. All of this, police and prosecutors say, happened during a four-hour stretch in the frigid morning of Nov. 14, 2019, between the city and Baltimore County.

Advertisement

Kiray Walker, 21, Malik Brooks, 22, and Devon Bynum, 19, faced a litany of charges stemming from that day and in courts in both jurisdictions.

A county jury found Walker guilty of dozens of charges last August, and a judge sentenced him to 30 years in prison. He has appealed. Brooks pleaded guilty to armed robbery and using a firearm in the commission of a violent felony. He got 15 years in prison from his county case. It’s unclear what came of Bynum’s county charges; he was 16 at the time of his arrest and juvenile court records are not public.

Advertisement

In Baltimore, they are expected to be tried one after the other. Walker’s trial began Monday after a week of motions hearings and jury selection.

James and Richardson were “brutally gunned down” during the “crime spree,” Assistant State’s Attorney Matt Pillion told jurors in his opening statement. “The night sort of started with a carjacking and ended with a robbery with lots of crimes in between.”

Shell casings police recovered from the scene of the double shooting matched casings test fired from the handgun taken from Walker after he was arrested by Baltimore County Police. “The gun that Mr. Walker had was used to commit these homicides,” Pillion told the jury.

Pillion said jurors would hear Walker’s incriminating statement to Baltimore County Police, who arrested him in connection to carjackings and robberies in the Landsdowne area but were unaware of the fatal shootings in the city.

The state’s case relies on several pieces of circumstantial evidence. Walker’s attorney, Catherine Flynn, said he is innocent. She offered few clues in her opening statement about the defense’s argument.

“My client is not guilty of these charges and he’s been waiting since November of 2019 to come into this courtroom to say ‘I’m not guilty of these charges,’” Flynn told jurors, referencing delays in Walker’s case caused by the coronavirus pandemic, which disrupted court functions.

Prosecutors charged Walker, Brooks and Bynum with participating in a conspiracy to commit armed robbery, carjackings and murder. All of Bynum’s charges except for the murder counts were waived to juvenile court, online court records show.

To show jurors evidence of a conspiracy in Walker’s case, Pillion called as witnesses four men who said they were robbed or carjacked at gunpoint that morning. The men described similar encounters with their assailants, who appeared to act with precision: A car driving past and parking, three masked men jumping out and frightening but brief gunpoint interactions.

Advertisement

The four men who testified said they couldn’t identify their assailants because masks covered everything but their eyes. It’s unclear how prosecutors plan to prove Bynum’s or Brooks’ involvement.

Justin Johnson testified he was unpacking his gray Honda Civic outside his home in the Hollins Market neighborhood when three masked males approached. He said all he could see was their eyes. Afraid, he told the jury, he complied with their demands, forking over his wallet, coat, iPhone and iPad. He even told them how to unlock his car and how to start it.

“The man with the weapon said ‘hey man’ and he pointed it right at me ... I was scared for my life,” Johnson told the jury.

Restaurant owner Ivars Balodis testified he and a friend were walking home, in the 400 block of East Fort Avenue, around 2 a.m. after closing his business. He said the friend noticed a car trailing them around a corner in the Riverside neighborhood. In a flash, he told the jury, he was on the ground after being clocked in the back of the head with what he suspects was the handgun that was being pointed at him when he rolled over.

Balodis testified his friend was also knocked to the ground and robbed at gunpoint. Balodis said his phone was taken and, within the hour, his iCloud password was changed.

“Dark clothing. Mask. Gun,” Balodis said of what he remembered about the gunman.

Advertisement

The double homicide occurred between 2:30 and 3 a.m. in Carrollton Ridge. Security footage from nearby businesses and video from CitiWatch cameras captured the shooting from a distance. Pillion played the footage while the lead detective testified Tuesday.

Baltimore police wash blood off the street in the 1900 block of McHenry Street at the scene of the fatal shootings of Ayranna James, 22, and Courtney Richardson, 21, in November 2019. (Jerry Jackson)

A group of people were standing near a tattoo parlor in the 1900 block of McHenry Street, just a few feet from the mouth of Goldsmith Alley, the video showed. A gray Honda with a sunroof, like Johnson’s car, drove around the corner and parked by the Wilhelm Street entrance to the alley — a block away. Three figures got out of the car and headed into the alley.

Homicide detective Kimberly Tonsch described part of the video that was difficult to see for the jury: Two of the assailants emerged from the alley with their arms extended like they were pointing a handgun. The video showed the group scatter shortly thereafter; two people collapsed to the sidewalk.

Medics pronounced James dead at the scene, while Richardson was taken to shock trauma, where he died.

Investigators found approximately 10 shell casings or bullet fragments at the scene, most of them 9mm but for two .40 caliber rounds, Tonsch told the jury.

A firearms examiner is expected to testify about how they determined how some of the spent casings from the sidewalk and alley matched casings test-fired from handgun officers confiscated from Walker.

Advertisement

Breaking News Alerts As it happens Be informed of breaking news as it happens and notified about other don't-miss content with our free news alerts. >

The circumstances of Walker’s, Bynum’s and Brooks’ arrests are not completely clear, but are likely to play into the trial. Police said at the time the apprehensions involved officers chasing after two vehicles and several collisions with police cruisers or other cars.

One of those vehicles was a 2007 Chevrolet Monte Carlo stolen from Landsdowne resident Michael Blanch around 5 a.m. outside of his home. He testified he was warming up his car to clear the frost before work when a car parked in front of his neighbor’s house with its high beams on. Three masked people got out simultaneously, he said, and at least one had a gun.

The male with the gun walked towards Blanch, he told the jury. “He said ‘Don’t move ... I have a gun. I’m going to shoot you.’”

He testified he hit the gunman with his ice scraper, but eventually gave up his wallet and keys. Another man testified he and his neighbor were robbed at gunpoint in Landsdowne about 15 minutes later when a car pulled past and two masked gunman crept up behind them.

Bynum is slated to stand trial on murder charges after Walker, whose trial is expected to span the rest of the week at least. Bynum’s charges in the city were remanded to juvenile court, online court records show.

“My client maintains his innocence,” his public defender, Donna D’Alessio, said.

Advertisement

Brooks’s attorney could not immediately be reached for comment Wednesday morning.