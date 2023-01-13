‘Justice wasn’t served in this case’: Family of Kevin Jones angered by decision to drop Keith Davis Jr.’s criminal cases

Earlene Neals couldn’t stop screaming when Baltimore’s top prosecutor told her family Thursday that charges would be dropped against the man who was tried four times for the killing of her grandson, Kevin Jones.

Neals’ son, Reginald Jones, called her into the meeting with State’s Attorney Ivan Bates over the phone on Thursday as Bates broke the news to other relatives in person.

“I was shocked, angry and physically out of it,” recalled Neals in a phone interview Friday with The Baltimore Sun. “He was found guilty and sentenced and then they tell us it’s gonna be another trial. This is crazy.”

On Friday morning, Bates ended the prosecution of Keith Davis Jr. for the 2015 fatal shooting of Kevin Jones, a 22-year-old security guard at the Pimlico Race Course.

Davis’ release comes after his wife, Kelly, whom he married while incarcerated, built a grassroots campaign and waged all-out political war against former state’s attorney Marilyn Mosby and the Baltimore Police Department over what Keith Davis’ supporters believe was a bogus prosecution.

Kevin Jones was shot 11 times, including in the face and head, as he walked to work at the Pimlico Race Course just before 5 a.m. on June 7, 2015. Since that day, his family has waited years to see a conviction for the killing of their child and grandson.

“Now I’m angry,” Neals added on Friday. “The system failed Kevin.”

There were four murder trials for Davis, with the jury deadlocking in his first trial in 2017. The same year, another jury found him guilty, a conviction that was later overturned when a judge determined prosecutors withheld information from his defense. There was another hung jury in his third trial. Davis’ fourth, in 2019, led to a conviction, but it was again overturned following a sweeping appellate court ruling.

Neals described her grandson as a sweet boy, admired for his work ethic by his coworkers and boss at the race track. The two bonded over their shared love of old music from the 1960s. When the Pennsylvania resident would visit her three Baltimore grandchildren, Jones was the one who always came running to help her out of the car.

Reginald Jones, Kevin’s father, said Friday he was still trying to make sense of what went wrong in the case against Davis. “It’s just messed up that we went through all these years,” he said. “Justice wasn’t served in this case.”

Kevin Jones’ cousin, Shanterry Woodard, said he was a sheltered kid who loved football and valued his family.

Woodard changed Kevin’s diapers when he was a baby and saw him mature into a young man who worked hard and planned to graduate from college. “Watching him grow up from a child to a grown man was a privilege,” she said.

She said Jones is deeply missed and that the meaning of his life had gotten lost in the lengthy court battle and contentious politics of Davis’ case.

“He just wanted to make his family happy. That’s why he worked so hard like he did every day. And he lost his life on the streets for no reason,” Woodard said. “The outcome of it is like a slap in the face, but what can we really do?”