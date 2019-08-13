Baltimore Police detective at center of Taylor Hayes murder trial facing drunken-driving and related charges

A Baltimore Police detective who gave conflicting testimony during the trial of a man accused of killing 7-year-old Taylor Hayes has a pending drunken-driving related case, court records show.
Sgt. Kevin T. Brown, 43, of Aberdeen was charged with driving a Baltimore City vehicle while under the influence of alcohol following a crash on Interstate 95 last year, and with carrying a handgun while under the influence of alcohol, court records show.
Maryland State Police were called at about 9:45 p.m. on Oct. 22, 2018 to a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 north in the Edgewood area, State Police spokesman Ron Snyder said Tuesday.
At the scene, Brown identified himself as a police officer, Snyder said. Brown was driving a unmarked 2018 Ford registered to Baltimore City. He was arrested at the scene and taken to JFK Memorial Highway Barrack.
The driver of the second vehicle, a Toyota Sienna, was taken to a local hospital for minor injuries, Snyder said.
Brown was initially charged in district court but the charges were filed in Harford County Circuit Court on June 28, court records show. The charges are listed as driving while impaired by alcohol, negligent diving and failing to control a vehicle speed to avoid collision, in addition to the charge of carrying a handgun while under the influence of alcohol, court records show.
Brown’s testimony is at the center of the trial of Keon Gray, who is charged with shooting Taylor as she drove in a car with a young friend last summer.
Brown had testified that several witnesses said they saw a white S Class Mercedes at the scene of the shooting. Gray’s DNA was found in a white Mercedes that crashed near the scene. But, later, under cross-examination Brown said no witnesses had ever told him about the vehicle and that he did not recall even making that statement in court during his testimony a day earlier.
The officer also testified that he had not received any photos, texts or other communication from his own witness, but hours later found the messages and sent them to the prosecutor, hours after his testimony. A witness testified emphatically that she had sent the messages to Brown, and that the car police connected to Gray was not the vehicle she saw at the scene.
The discrepancies prompted the judge presiding over the case to listen to the courtroom recordings of the hearing, conclude that the officer made opposing statements on the stand, and issue stipulations to jurors who continued to deliberate Tuesday.
A Baltimore Police spokesman did not respond to a request for comment Tuesday morning.
Brown’s attorney declined to comment. Brown has a hearing scheduled Aug. 23 and a trial date scheduled for Oct. 31.
Gray’s attorney, Kenneth Ravenell, said Tuesday he was unaware of the pending case.
“This is something that would have been important for us to know,” he said.
Brown was hired in August 2001, and earned an annual salary of $92,000 and $140,000 during last fiscal year with overtime, city salary records show.
Baltimore Sun reporter Tim Prudente contributed to this story.