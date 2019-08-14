'Such a sudden loss ... impacts us all’: Bowie State University student killed in hit-and-run

A Bowie State University student was fatally struck in a hit-and-run crash Saturday in Southwest Baltimore.
Police say 19-year-old Keshon Nowlin was struck and killed when he and three other individuals were stopped on the side of the 1200 block of Hilton Parkway on Saturday evening.
The four were all standing outside a Nissan Altima at 11:30 p.m. changing a flat tire when a silver sedan traveling northbound struck them. A woman stopped the vehicle briefly at the scene, but then left before police arrived, according to police.
Messages left with Nowlin’s family were not immediately returned Wednesday.
University President Aminta Breaux sent an email informing students of Nowlin’s death over the weekend. In the letter, Breaux described Nowlin as an active member in the campus community and said the sophomore was elected “Mr. Black and Gold” as part of the 2019-20 Royal Court.
“Such a sudden loss of a member of our community impacts us all,” the email states.
Police are asking for anyone with information on the silver sedan or its driver to call detectives from the Baltimore Police CRASH Team at 410-396-2606.
Baltimore Sun reporter Catherine Rentz contributed to this article.