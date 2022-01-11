Friends, colleagues and family send off Baltimore Police Officer Keona Holley, who was gunned down in the line of duty

Services are underway for Baltimore Police Officer Keona Holley, who was gunned down in her police cruiser last month as she worked an overtime shift in Curtis Bay.
Large crowds of mourners are expected at the Baltimore Convention Center to honor the 39-year-old, who joined the department two years ago and quickly won respect for her dedication to the community and to helping others.
Baltimore Police and Maryland Department of Transportation officials warn of traffic delays downtown, near the center, as well as following the procession to King Memorial Park at 8710 Dogwood Road in Windsor Mill, where Holley will be interred following the service.
Police have arrested two men in Holley’s killing, and connected them to a second murder the same day, but have provided no information about a possible motive.
“We don’t know why they did this,” Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said last month when announcing the arrests of Elliott M. Knox, 31, and Travon Shaw, 32.
Holley was on life support at the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center for a week before dying on Dec. 23.
Investigators connected Knox and Shaw to the Dec. 16 killing through security camera footage from the Curtis Bay area and license plate readers to identify Knox as the owner of a vehicle seen fleeing the scene.
Police said Knox, who was taken into custody shortly after the shooting, confessed to being there but said Shaw, 32, did the shooting.
Investigators said they have also tied both men to a second homicide, about an hour after Holley was shot. Police said Justin Johnson, 27, was killed in the 600 block of Lucia Avenue in Southwest Baltimore, about a 20-minute drive from where Holley was shot.
Two guns have been recovered and ballistic evidence links both shootings, police have said without offering details on how else the two might be linked.
Court records show Shaw had been free on his own recognizance while awaiting trial in Baltimore County following a March 2020 arrest for being a felon in possession of a firearm. Knox had been convicted of three armed robberies in 2006 and sentenced to 15 years in prison.
Holley is the first Baltimore Police officer to die in the line of duty since Det. Sean Suiter died in 2017. The department, after an outside review, concluded his death was a suicide. But the detective’s family has maintained Suiter was murdered the day before he was supposed to testify before a federal grand jury against other officers in the sprawling Gun Trace Task Force corruption scandal. His death remains classified as a homicide by the State Medical Examiner’s Office, and the Baltimore State’s Attorney’s Office said the case remains open.
Holley will be buried at King Memorial Park, a cemetery that was first opened to provide burials for African-American families. Suiter and many other officers and firefighters from around the state have been buried at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens in Timonium,
She had left her job at Clifton T. Perkins Hospital Center, a state psychiatric facility in Jessup, to become an officer to help her community, her friends said. Holley said in a 2020 interview with news website Insider that “the community needs Baltimore City police officers that’s not just here for a paycheck. They’re here because they care.”
Her enthusiasm for the job showed. Lt. Col. Martin Bartness, deputy chief of the patrol division, who previously oversaw the training academy, said at a prayer vigil last month that Holley stood out to him from the hundreds of police recruits who came through the academy.
“It speaks to how special she is,” Bartness said previously. “The ‘Mom from the West Side’ chose, at this stage of her life, to be a citizen-servant for Curtis Bay and for all of Baltimore.”