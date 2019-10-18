A Baltimore judge sentenced Keon Gray to 75 years in prison Friday for his role in the brazen gunfight that left 7-year-old Taylor Hayes shot and killed.
The little girl was shot through her back in July 2018. Her death shocked the city and renewed calls for an end to the siege of gun violence.
“You made the streets of Baltimore a killing zone by firing those shots,” Judge Althea Handy told Gray.
Prosecutors had asked for a 165-year sentence, defense wanted 30 years.
Jurors deliberated two days in August before convicting Gray, 31, of West Baltimore, of second-degree murder. They found he fired the deadly bullet while shooting at another man who was inside the car. Second-degree murder does not require premeditation.
Prosecutors said Gray was driving a Mercedes when he engaged in a wild shootout with the man riding in a Honda Accord. Taylor sat in the back of the Honda.
The other gunman, Malik Edison, faces his own gun charges. Prosecutors said Edison fired 19 times; Gray shot twice. The fatal bullet ripped through the trunk of the Honda before striking Taylor.
Witnesses testified to seeing a man in a white Mercedes argue with Taylor’s godmother on Edmondson Avenue moments before the two cars sped off. Then gunfire erupted. Police arrested Gray — known as “Lips” — about a month later at an Anne Arundel County motel.
The two week murder trial proceeded in Baltimore Circuit Court with no shortage of drama. One juror wrote the judge a note saying Taylor’s godmother had tried to contact her on Facebook. Other jurors said people in the gallery had called out to them in the hallways of the courthouse. The judge ordered sheriff’s deputies to escort jurors away before releasing the public.
On the opening day of trial, Taylor’s mother, Shanika Robinson, was arrested outside the courtroom on on a warrant from Frederick County. She was wanted for allegedly violating her probation in a misdemeanor theft case there. Robinson returned to watch the trial two days later.
Last summer, the little girl’s death renewed calls for peace across Baltimore. In the days afterward, mourners declared themselves the “Taylor Gang.” They wore white headbands and cried before a casket 4 ½ feet long. They held a “Pizza Party for Peace.”
The gun violence has only worsened in the year since her death. As of Thursday, Baltimore Police reported 273 homicides this year, a 10 percent increase over this time last year. They also reported 641 non-fatal shootings, nearly a 20 percent increase over this time last year.