‘No one is above the law’: Government presents closing arguments in conspiracy trial of Baltimore attorney Kenneth Ravenell

Ravenell, of Monkton, rose to become one of the top defense attorneys in Baltimore and argue before the U.S. Supreme Court. He handled high-profile cases such as that of the West Baltimore gunman who shot and killed 7-year-old Taylor Hayes in 2018. Ravenell sued Baltimore County Police on behalf of the young son of Korryn Gaines, the Randallstown woman killed by officers during a barricade in 2016. Now, Ravenell faces as much as life in prison if convicted.