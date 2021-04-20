A $10,000 reward is offered for information on who killed a Pikesville ATM operator in Baltimore

Ken Gerstley’s job as an ATM serviceman took to him to stores all over Baltimore. It wasn’t a 9-to-5 job, and that morning in January seemed like just another weekend service call.
“I kissed him goodbye as he went off to work on a Saturday morning just like any other,” said Lori Gerstley, his wife, said Tuesday. “I never got to see him again.”
The 58-year-old Pikesville man, husband and father to two daughters was shot and killed after filling an ATM at a West Baltimore corner store and deli. Investigators said the motive was robbery. The gunman drove away in a stolen SUV. Officers found the car a half mile away.
Three months later, the murder of Ken Gerstley remains unsolved. His wife and police gathered Tuesday to announce a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of his killer.
“If you know anything at all about who did this to Ken, please call in,” Lori Gerstley said, holding back tears, before the news cameras.
Baltimore and the surrounding areas have seen a rash of thefts of ATM machines. In some cases, thieves have plowed their cars through the storefront to haul away the machines.
In addition, the city continues to suffer a barrage of gun violence. So far this year 92 other people have been killed, nearly a 15% increase over the same time period as last year.
Outside the police station Tuesday, Gerstley pleaded for help to catch her husband’s killer. She told the small crowd how she missed the way he would wrap his arms around her and their daughters in big, bear hugs.
Crying, she told everyone that she’d never feel his hugs again.
Anyone with information can call the police tip line at 1-866-756-2587.