21-year-old Baltimore man wanted in connection to quadruple shooting that left woman dead, three others injured

Baltimore police are searching for a 21-year-old man who they say he is wanted for a quadruple shooting in August in which a 51-year-old woman died and three others were injured.
In a post on Facebook, the department wrote that Keith Wilkenson, 21, of the 2400 block of Calverton Heights in Bridgeview-Greenlawn in West Baltimore is wanted in relation to an Aug. 30 shooting that killed 51-year-old Karen Lovings and injured three others.
Police were called out to the 1600 block of E. 29th in Coldstream-Homestead-Montebello in Northeast Baltimore for a shooting inside a home at about 3:15 a.m.
Upon arriving, officers found Lovings dead inside the home as well as a 23-year-old man and another woman who had been shot. The two were taken to the hospital.
Another 22-year-old woman who lived at the home was later found at an area hospital getting treated for gunshot wounds.
Police were called to the home a few hours earlier for a dispute, the department wrote.
Anyone who comes in contact with Wilkenson should consider him armed and dangerous, police wrote, and should contact 410-637-8970 or call 911.