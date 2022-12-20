Baltimore security guard charged in November fatal shooting found not guilty by judge in separate assault case

A security guard accused of fatally shooting a man at a Highlandtown bar in November was acquitted Tuesday of all charges stemming from an earlier altercation at the same bar.

Baltimore District Judge Kevin Wilson found Keith Mario Luckey, 39, not guilty of two counts of second-degree assault and one count of wielding a dangerous weapon.

Prosecutors argued Luckey used an unreasonable amount of force when he hit a bar patron with a baton late at night Sept. 3, breaking two of the man’s fingers, and shoved another man to the ground — an altercation that arose when one of the two patrons carried a beer out of the ChrisT Bar that night.

But Wilson admonished the state for failing to introduce any documents, pictures or video — despite referencing such evidence — to support the testimony of the two brothers who were injured that night, Jesus Eduardo Polanco Reyes and Carlos Antonio Peña Reyes.

The Reyes brothers were injured at the same bar where authorities say Luckey gunned down soccer coach Kevin Torres Guerrero Nov. 7, after Torres threw a brick at Luckey. Despite being acquitted in the assault case, Luckey is being held without bond on murder charges in Torres’ death.

The killing outraged members of Baltimore’s Latino community, and some officials across Maryland said they now are paying closer attention to the industry and could introduce legislation to increase state oversight of security guards.

Misael Vasquez and his wife, Valerie Caban, arrived early for a nightly vigil for Kevin Torres, who was fatally shot here by a security guard outside the ChrisT Bar. (Amy Davis / Baltimore Sun)

Defense attorney Lawrence Rosenberg, who is representing Luckey in both cases, declined to comment after court. Several people who attended the trial Tuesday at the District Court on North Avenue in support of Luckey cheered when Wilson ruled he was not guilty.

The Reyes brothers walked away from court quietly and spoke to a reporter on the courthouse steps, saying they were disappointed in the judge’s verdict. The brothers said they pursued the case “so that [Luckey] wouldn’t work there anymore.” Speaking in Spanish, Peña Reyes told The Baltimore Sun that Luckey had “hit people” at the bar before.

“He had many problems,” Peña Reyes said.

Luckey told Polanco Reyes that he couldn’t carry a beer bottle outside before the two came together and Luckey shoved Polanco Reyes to the ground, according to charging documents and testimony at trial Tuesday. The glass bottle shattered when Polanco Reyes fell to the ground, cutting him in multiple locations.

At that point, Peña Reyes approached and shoved Luckey, the documents and testimony showed. Another guard attempted to restrain Peña Reyes from behind while Luckey took out his baton and struck Peña Reyes with it three times in the hands.

Two bones were broken in Peña Reyes’ left hand. Polanco Reyes had a laceration to his right arm and cuts to his right hand. They sought hospital care, with the former leaving in a soft cast and the latter requiring stitches. They showed photos of their injuries to a reporter after court — photos the prosecutor did not move into evidence.

Before the assault charges, Luckey deployed a stun gun on a woman in a wheelchair while working security at a Baltimore pharmacy and placed an allegedly unruly grocery shopper in a physical restraint. He was a Maryland Air National Guard police officer before entering the field of private security. During that time, but while off duty, he fatally shot a man in a Baltimore County bar parking lot around 2 a.m. in July 2019.

Luckey briefly discussed his military service when he took the witness stand Tuesday wearing yellow jail scrubs. At times, he was combative when the prosecutor asked questions.

He testified that Peña Reyes approached him with a balled fist, which Peña Reyes denied during rebuttal testimony.

“I struck him with the baton because he was attacking me,” Luckey said in court, adding that he “gave verbal commands” and was stopping “a threat.”

“If you’re trained with a baton, you can’t just hit someone, you have to give commands,” Luckey said.

Asked by the prosecutor if he was afraid, Luckey responded, “of course, he was attacking me.”

The question before Wilson was whether Luckey was subjectively afraid of being injured and whether he used a proportional amount of force to defend himself.

Assistant State’s Attorney Karen Sams argued it was unreasonable for Luckey to use a weapon against Peña Reyes when the bar patron was unarmed. Under the law, Sams said, security guards have the same right to defend themselves as any civilian, but no special authority to use force.

Sams noted Luckey was wearing a tactical vest that night with the word “officer” printed on it the night of the altercation. She described the baton as “an officers weapon.”

“The question is ‘what’s permissible as a non-police officer?’”

During his closing argument, Rosenberg described the incident as a “tussle” at a bar and said that Peña Reyes wasn’t “coming for [Luckey] to be nice or be friendly.”

“What Mr. Luckey did was fair and reasonable,” Rosenberg said. “What Mr. Luckey did was in response to an attack.”

Wilson said he wanted to hear from an expert about the reasonableness of Luckey’s force and the rules for security guards.

Maryland State Police regulate the security guards who are employed by private security companies. There are few training requirements for the roughly 12,500 security guards licensed by state police. Guards who work for non-security sector employers, however, are not regulated by the state, unless they apply for a gun license. Federal labor statistics estimate there are a total of 25,000 security guards in the state.

Without evidence corroborating the state’s theory of the case, Wilson said he was left to decide whether to believe Luckey or Peña Reyes.

“I just don’t believe you met your burden of proof,” he told the prosecutor.

Luckey is scheduled to appear in court Jan. 3 for a preliminary hearing in District Court for the murder case. He is likely to be indicted before then and arraigned in Circuit Court, where all jury trials happen.