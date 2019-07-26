Baltimore jury finds Keith Davis Jr. guilty in closely watched fourth murder trial

A Baltimore jury found Keith Davis Jr. guilty Friday of gunning down a security guard in 2015, ending the fourth trial in a case that has brought two mistrials, an overturned conviction and national attention.
Jurors found Davis guilty of second degree murder for shooting Pimlico security guard Kevin Jones, 22, as he walked to work four years ago. The repeated prosecutions of the 27-year-old — in May 2017, October 2017 and June 2018; all failed — have made him a political flashpoint.
The verdict found Davis guilty of both counts against him, second-degree murder and use of a firearm in a crime of violence. Gasps were heard in the courtroom after the verdict was read. Sentencing has been set for November.
“We’re not giving up and we don’t think justice was done today,” said Deborah Levi, Davis’ attorney. Chants of “Free Keith Davis,” were heard outside the courtroom following the decision.
Davis’ wife, Kelly Davis, emerged as a vocal critic of Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby, demanding the top prosecutor to finally give up on the case. Kelly Davis and her supporters have confronted Mosby in public. Their calls of “Free Keith Davis!” have become a rallying cry for Baltimore activists. Meanwhile, Mosby’s political rivals criticized her in the runup to last year’s primary election for continuing to prosecute him.
To the activists, the case spotlights dirty cops who victimize young black men and prosecutors who railroad them into criminal convictions. Their efforts helped draw attention to the case from outside Baltimore. Podcasts and national newspapers have explored the story. During trial, his supporters packed one side of the courtroom, sitting directly behind Davis. They gathered on the street corner to cheer in support as the prison van drove him off.
“Love you, guys!” he called to them Thursday.
Davis was charged with using a firearm in a violent crime and second-degree murder, which doesn’t require premeditation. Prosecutors had offered him a plea deal of 30 years in prison with 20 additional years if he breaks terms of his release. But Davis turned them down. He has maintained his innocence.
A slim man, a scar cuts across his cheek where he was shot by police. As Assistant Public Defender Deborah Levi described it, had "his face blown off.”
It all began before in June 2015, around 4:45 a.m., when Kevin Jones walked at Pimlico Race Course. This particular morning, the 22-year-old security guard was trailed by a masked gunman. Surveillance cameras captured the killer stalking Jones as he walked into the dark, empty racetrack parking lot.
The gunman shot Jones 11 times. When prosecutors described the wounds, Jones’ distraught mother left the courtroom. One bullet had blown out his two front teeth. Medical examiners found he swallowed it. The gunman had shot him in the face.
“He’s getting shot in the back while he’s on the ground -- that’s just wrong,” Assistant State’s Attorney Patrick Seidel told the jury.
Detectives found no video footage of the shooting, no witnesses. But tiny, brass shell casings lay scattered around the body,
About four hours later, police were a half mile away writing up a report for a car crash. One officer testified that he was flagged down by a driver and told Davis had a gun. Police chased Davis down the street and through alleys, cornering him in a mechanic’s garage. Carrying shields, they entered and confronted Davis.
Police fired at least 33 rounds at him; Davis hid behind a refrigerator. One bullet punched through Davis’ cheek, and he was grievously wounded.
“He stood up and placed the gun on top of the refrigerator,” Eskins testified. “I saw blood coming from his face.”
Police lab technicians testified that they found Davis’ fingerprints on the gun. Firearms analysts said they test-fired the weapon -- a distinctive target pistol -- and found it matched shell casings around Jones’ body.
Detectives studied surveillance camera footage of the masked gunman. They said the shooter’s distressed designer jeans and black-and-white sneakers exactly matched clothes Davis wore hours later. Furthermore, they said, a cellphone tower near the racetrack detected Davis’ phone in the early hour of the murder. Prosecutors tried Davis on this evidence.
His defense attorneys presented their own explanation of events, telling jurors police mistakenly thought Davis had a gun and gave chase. Only after shooting him, they discovered their mistake.
In those weeks after the death of Freddie Gray, the city was a powder keg. Levi said officers planted the pistol on Davis to cover-up their mistake.
During trial, she brought out inconsistencies in the evidence. The lab technicians detected no gunshot residue in the barrel of the pistol purportedly used to shoot Jones. They test fired the weapon, but shell casings from the experiment are missing. They found none of Jones’ blood on the clothes Davis wore. They noted inconsistencies in the reports. Dates and times didn’t add up, Levi told the jury.
Baltimore Police Det. Mark Veney investigated Jones’ killing, but he pocketed two of the victim’s cellphones. Veney testified that he didn’t submit the phones as evidence for 11 months. He said they held no clues.
The defense attorneys hammered him over this decision. They accused him of hiding clues to the real killer.
“Why in God’s green Earth did he hold onto those phones?” Levi asked the jury.
On Wednesday, she presented jurors with Ronald Gorman, a gun collector. State records list him as the owner of the purported murder weapon.
Gorman said he thought he had sold his Hammerli target pistol on consignment at least a decade ago. He couldn’t explain why state records still list him as the registered owner.
He said it was a long time ago, but he probably consigned the gun in Glen Burnie at either Otto’s Police Supply or Barts Sports World. Both shops, he said, cater to police officers.