Baltimore prosecutors seek change of venue in controversial Keith Davis Jr. case

Citing a flurry of publicity ahead of Keith Davis Jr.’s fifth murder trial, Baltimore prosecutors are pushing to have the controversial case moved in a different jurisdiction and to quiet public discourse about the prolonged court proceedings.

Prosecutors in court papers filed Thursday said the publicity, which they described as slanted in Davis’ favor, has prejudiced the jury pool in Baltimore so the state can’t receive a fair trial in the city. They urged the judge to act swiftly; a fifth trial, stemming from the 2015 killing of Kevin Jones, a 22-year-old security guard at the Pimlico Race Course, is set for May.

The State’s Attorney’s Office accused Davis, his “agents” and those close to him of promulgating “inflammatory and fraudulent statements” in the news media, on digital cartoons and mobile billboards, and at protests. They say it’s an attempt to “try this case in the media” and asked the judge to issue gag and protective orders restricting what those involved in the case can say publicly.

The prosecutors’ requests come as Davis’ supporters this week escalated their support and increased pressure on State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby to drop the charges. Meanwhile, Davis’ defense lawyer, Deborah Katz Levi, in a motion asking a judge to dismiss his cases, argued that the charges were based on Mosby’s prejudice — parroting a legal argument the prosecutor raised in her defense of her federal criminal indictment.

Levi declined to comment Friday on the motions, as did a spokeswoman for Mosby’s office.

The gag and protective orders proposed by city prosecutors seek to prohibit those officially involved in the case and “all those working as agents for” them from making comments or disseminating information intended sway the public. They accused Davis’ wife, Kelly, activist DeRay Mckesson and Davis’ civil lawyer, Latoya Francis-Williams, of making inflammatory comments.

Prosecutors included statements Francis-Williams, who represented Davis at his first three trials, gave to reporters; an inventory of Kelly Davis’ tweets, some directed at individual prosecutors and referencing protesting in their neighborhoods; and cache of excerpts from the website Mckesson created to highlight evidence in Davis’ case, a page prosecutors said “spews unfounded and fraudulent information.”

“This case is at the center of Baltimore City’s collective gaze,” prosecutors wrote, blaming Davis’ camp supporters for some of the publicity. “The prejudice that has already been created cannot be undone. But as we get closer to trial in this case, the prejudice caused by extrajudicial comments... or discovery materials disseminated to the public increases exponentially.”

The request to change venues puts Mosby at odds with her prosecutors’ staunch opposition to an equivalent request from the six officers charged in the 2015 death of Freddie Gray. At the time, one of Mosby’s prosecutors said cases should only be moved to another place “when you have a small community and an armed lynch mob at the door of the courthouse.”

In Davis’ case, city prosecutors wrote the judge shouldn’t wait until trial to determine if they could seat an impartial jury: “The publicity, as the trial progresses, will only worsen the problem. The jury pool has already been irreparably tainted.”

David Jaros, faculty director of the Center for Criminal Justice Reform at University of Baltimore School of Law, said the argument for changing jurisdictions was more compelling in the police officers’ case.

“It is generally hard to persuade a court to change a venue,” he said.

Jaros said judges are typically confident they can weed out bias during jury selection and that jurors can decide cases based on the evidence presented in the courtroom.

However, courts can be sympathetic to the idea that cases are to be tried in a courtroom and decided by a judge or jury, not by public opinion, Jaros said.

The requested gag order appears to target the activities Kelly Davis and Mckesson, however, Jaros expects their statements or opinions about the case are protected by the First Amendment and that a judge likely couldn’t restrict that. A judge may choose to prohibit Davis or the attorneys from sharing any discovery materials — evidence exchanges between the lawyers — with anyone else, as prosecutors have requested.

An argument from her prosecutors to restrict public commentary about a case puts Mosby in a conflicting light.

As Mosby and her lawyers mounted a defense against federal perjury and false statement charges, the city prosecutor and her lawyer have publicly lashed out at the U.S. Attorney’s Office and described the case against her as politically motivated. They’ve raised that argument at press conferences, on a television talk shows and, most recently, in legal papers.

Mckesson, an activist who rose to national prominence as an early leader in the Black Lives Matter movement, spearheaded the effort by his nonprofit Campaign Zero to draw attention to Davis’ case. In a statement, he said the legal arguments from Mosby’s prosecutors strengthen his resolve to advocate for Davis.

“Mosby’s motion is further validation that she is determined not only to keep Keith Davis Jr. in jail despite the evidence but also determined to silence anyone who disagrees with her,” Mckesson said.

Prosecutors spent pages of the pleadings disputing many of the points Mckesson highlighted on the keithdavisjr.com. They described many of the trial excerpts on the website as misleading or taken out of context, and sought to lay out the state’s view of the evidence against Davis.

Under a quote from the website saying prosecutors don’t have DNA evidence linking the defendant to his alleged victim, prosecutors wrote in bold type “TRUTH: Defendant Keith Davis’s DNA was identified on the gun and the magazine of the weapon that killed Mr. Jones.”

Rather than pointing out what they are accusing Davis, his lawyers and defense of doing wrong, prosecutors laid out their case in response. Jaros said that strategy works contrary to their argument.

“They’re doing exactly what they’re complaining about; they’re trying the case in the court of public opinion,” Jaros said. “If they weren’t, the motion would be only about what was being said, not their counter argument about what they believe happened.”