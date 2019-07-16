Jurors hear wild allegations and gory details as fourth murder trial for Keith Davis Jr. begins in Baltimore courtroom

The fourth murder trial of Keith Davis Jr. began Tuesday with a prosecutor and defense attorney offering their theories on a question that has divided the city for years: Did Davis gun down an innocent man, or was he unarmed and mistakenly shot by officers who panicked and planted a murder weapon to cover their tracks?
The only thing not in dispute is that a hardworking security guard, Kevin Jones, was brutally killed in June, 2015 on his way to work at the Pimlico Race Course. Everything else is being contested.
Assistant State’s Attorney Patrick Seidel opened his statement by telling jurors that Jones was attacked by a man in a mask, who shot him 11 times, including once to the face and once to the top of the head.
Then Seidel told the jury that a seemingly random sequence led police to chase an armed Davis, shooting him and finding a handgun that matched the murder weapon.
“The reason why he got caught was luck, sheer luck,” Seidel said.
Assistant Public Defender Deborah Levi had another explanation. The city had become a powder keg in the weeks after the death of Freddie Gray, and now police had mistakenly shot and grievously wounded an unarmed Davis..
“They blew a .40 caliber bullet through his face,” she told the jury. “When they realized he didn’t have a gun they planted the evidence because they were afraid.”
Davis’ first murder trial ended in May 2017 with the jury deadlocked. Five months later, he was tried again and found guilty of second-degree murder. But a judge threw out the conviction because information about a key witness was withheld.
Prosecutors tried him a third time in June of last year. Again, the jury was deadlocked.
His wife, Kelly Davis, has emerged as a community activist calling for Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby to abandon the case. She and her supporters have confronted Mosby at public events and rallied to a drumbeat of “Free Keith Davis!”
Their efforts helped draw attention to the case from outside Baltimore. National newspapers, magazines and podcasts have explored the case. It’s all come to take on political overtones.
Mosby’s political opponents hammered her in the run up to last year’s primary election for the continued prosecution.