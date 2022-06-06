Keith Davis Jr.’s fifth murder trial would happen in Baltimore courtroom, as judge rejects prosecutors’ request to move it outside city

If Keith Davis Jr. is tried on the same murder charge for the fifth time, the trial will take place in a Baltimore courtroom.

Baltimore Circuit Judge John Nugent denied prosecutors’ legal request to have Davis’ murder case and separate attempted murder case moved to another county.

Advertisement

Prosecutors contended that extensive pretrial publicity, highlighted by the escalating campaign pushing for State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby to drop charges against Davis, would make it impossible to seat a jury or for the state to receive a fair trial.

Usually, it’s the defense that asks for a change of venue, but prosecutors argued the tweets, mobile billboards, news articles and protests left them no choice but to ask, Deputy State’s Attorney Noelle Newman said. She argued that the media coverage and internet discussions were one-sided, misleading and so prevalent that the jury selection process wouldn’t identify impartial jurors.

Advertisement

Nugent disagreed, citing the fact that the attorneys were able to seat juries in each of Davis’ previous trials. Moreover, he said Mosby’s office, and the state’s attorney herself, bears some blame for the pretrial publicity.

“This case will remain in the Circuit Court for Baltimore City,” Nugent ruled, adding that Davis deserved to have city residents decide his fate.

Much of the prosecution’s argument focused on comments on Twitter made by Davis’ wife, Kelly, and the campaign launched by activist DeRay Mckesson to spread word about Davis’ legal saga and, in his and other supporters’ opinions, innocence.

Newman showed screenshots of what she called inflammatory tweets and excerpts from a website created by Mckesson’s nonprofit, Campaign Zero.

Public defender Deborah Katz Levi argued the prosecutors had failed to meet their burden of proving pretrial publicity is so substantial and prejudicial that the state could not possibly receive a fair trial.

“Just because something exists in the world does not equate to prejudice,” Levi said of the widespread information about Davis’ case.

Breaking News Alerts As it happens Be informed of breaking news as it happens and notified about other don't-miss content with our free news alerts. >

She said it’s not surprising that there would be heightened public interest in the case of a man who has been tried so many times.

The murder charges against Davis stem from the fatal shooting of Pimlico Race Course security guard Kevin Jones early in the morning of June 7, 2015. Davis was charged with murder about nine months after the shooting, and after he was acquitted of an alleged robbery that occurred the same day in 2015.

Advertisement

Suspecting him of a robbery that day, Baltimore police chased Davis into an auto garage and opened fire. They fired 32 rounds, striking Davis three times and seriously injuring him. Police said they thought Davis was armed, and that they recovered a handgun from inside the garage. It was the first city police shooting after the death of Freddie Gray from injuries suffered in police custody roiled the city two months earlier.

Davis’ murder trials went like this: His first, in 2017, resulted in a hung jury. The same year, a second trial brought a conviction that was overturned when a judge determined prosecutors withheld information from his defense. A jury deadlocked on Davis’ third murder trial. His fourth, in 2019, led to a conviction, but it was again overturned.

Prosecutors have resolved to try him again. The attorneys said in court Monday that Davis’ trial would likely happen in 2023.

Davis rejected a plea offer in December that would’ve seen him serve 15 years in prison.

The attempted murder charge stems from allegations of a jail fight.