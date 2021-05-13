Keith Davis Jr. granted new trial by Baltimore judge, setting stage for fifth murder trial

Baltimore Circuit Judge Sylvester Cox has granted a new trial to Keith Davis Jr., the Baltimore man who has been tried four times for murder and whose case has become a rallying cry for social justice activists in the city.
With an order Thursday, Cox granted the request for a new trial filed 14 months ago by attorneys for Davis.
Deborah Katz Levi, his public defender, asked for a new trial because of a ruling last year by the state’s highest court. In a case called Kazadi v. State, the Maryland Court of Appeals held that a judge must, if an attorney requests it, ask prospective jurors about legal concepts including the defendant’s right not to testify and the presumption of innocence.
Levi had argued she was not permitted to ask such questions. She said the judge’s order Thursday granting a new trial could not be appealed by prosecutors.
Davis has maintained his innocence through four murder trials. He’s accused of killing Pimlico security guard Kevin Jones in June 2015.
His murder trials played out like this: the first, a hung jury. The second, a conviction that was overturned. Third, another hung jury. And fourth, another conviction. In March 2020, he was sentenced to 50 years in prison.
