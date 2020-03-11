Baltimore man dies two decades after being the shot in the back. Now his death has been ruled a homicide.

More than 20 years after he was shot in the back, the October 2019 death of a Baltimore man is now being investigated as a homicide, Baltimore Police officials announced Tuesday.
Police say Keith Cooper, 46, was shot on August 27, 1997, in the 2200 block of Fleetwood Ave. Cooper was taken to the hospital where he was treated for his injuries, according to police.
In October, 22 years later, Cooper died in his home. After an autopsy was conducted and Cooper’s death was ruled a homicide after the medical examiner concluded his injuries caused his death.
Baltimore police said they were notified about Cooper’s death on Monday. Nobody was arrested in the original crime, and police say they are working with the Baltimore City State’s Attorney’s Office on the investigation.
Additionally, police identified Miles Izzard, 22, as a victim from a Saturday shooting in the 2300 block of Tioga Parkway.
When officers arrived to the scene, they found Izzard suffering from gunshot wounds to his body, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. You can also text tips to 443-902-4824.