‘It is such a precious life to take’: 20-year-old Columbia woman killed in violent triple stabbing in Baltimore

A quiet and family oriented young woman, Kaylah Wade had began to transition to full-time adulthood as a a young entrepreneur, her family says — before she and three other women were violently stabbed in North Baltimore on a Sunday night.
Wade, who was killed in the attack, had briefly attended Western High school and then went on to graduate from the Achievement Academy in 2018, according to her aunt, Alisha Morgan.
After that, she started her own hair business with a friend while also working in food services at Sinai Hospital, according to Morgan.
On Aug. 30, the night of the incident, Baltimore police said they were called to the 2700 block of Greenmount Ave. around 6:30 p.m. for an assault.
When officers arrived to the location in the Harwood neighborhood, they found three women suffering from stab wounds. The women, who police believe were stabbed on the nearby 400 block of E. 27th St., were taken to an area hospital. The other two survived their injuries but Wade was pronounced dead by medics, according to police.
On Friday, Baltimore police identified Wade as the fatal victim in the stabbing incident. Police have not provided any details on a motive or a suspect.
Thirty-one women have been killed in the city this year to date — just seven shy of the total number of women killed in the city all of last year. Seven of those victims are between the ages of 18 to 25, according to Baltimore Sun homicide data.
Morgan remembers Wade, 20, being brought up in a church at a young age and described her as “driven and hard working.” Morgan says Wade went by the name “Princess K” and her smile would illuminate the room.
Wade’s family, originally from Baltimore City, moved to Columbia close to seven years ago.
“It is such a precious life to take and she wouldn’t hurt anybody,” Morgan said.
“It’s always the innocent ones. This right here, this is something different and I am not just saying that because she is my niece.”
Wade’s killing comes during a fluctuating summer of violence in Baltimore City which has now totaled 223 homicides to date, according to the Baltimore Sun’s homicide tracker.
As the city marked 200 homicides last month, grassroots anti-violence groups have worked to combat it through demonstrations and contacting families to help them cope violence in the city.
A private family viewing for Wade is scheduled on Sept. 10 at 1 p.m. and a public viewing follows from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at March Funeral Homes located at 1101 E. North Ave. A home-going service will be held for Wade starting at 11:30 a.m. at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church located at 6300 Harford Rd.
The family plans also plans to hold a vigil for Wade on Monday at 6:30 p.m. at 4600 Parksdale Drive.