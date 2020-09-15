Baltimore Police: Mother charged with murder in December death of 1-year-old son

Shakira Shaw, 22, was arrested Monday and charged with the 2019 murder of her 1-year-old son, Kaleb, Baltimore Police said in a news release early Tuesday morning.
On Dec. 28, at approximately 7:30 p.m., Kaleb was transported to Johns Hopkins Hospital by the Baltimore City Fire Department and died there a short time later. An autopsy initially determined he died of natural causes, police said.
In August, the news release said, Kaleb’s mother contacted authorities and informed them that she suffocated her son. As a result of this new information, the death was ruled a homicide and an arrest warrant was obtained for Shakira Shaw, police said Tuesday.
She was arrested Monday by members of the Baltimore Police Department Warrant Apprehension Taskforce and transported to the Central Booking and Intake Facility where she was formally charged.