Baltimore Judge Devy Patterson Russell resigns while suspended for ‘uncontrollable incivility’

Baltimore District Judge Devy Patterson Russell, who was suspended this summer for her combative and volatile behavior, resigned from the bench on Wednesday.
The state panel that oversees judges announced her retirement along with a new investigation into her for allegedly threatening and retaliating against another judge.
A 12-year veteran of the bench, Russell had been serving a six-month suspension without pay handed down by the Maryland Court of Appeals. In its written opinion, the court found her conduct “exhibited a pattern of discourtesy and uncontrollable incivility that had pervasive effects on the administration of justice”
The court had heard evidence that she yelled at other judges and staffers, pushed a courthouse employee and failed to properly handle search warrant paperwork between 2007 and 2015.
Meanwhile, state investigators had also accused her of using her influence to try and embarrass a colleague. The investigative attorneys said she spread a rumor that another judge had used the “F-bomb” toward a citizen in the courtroom. They alleged that Russell had tried to influence bailiffs to change a report about the incident.
Russell has also drawn criticism from the public after it was revealed that she turned down a young man’s request for a peace order before he was shot to death.
Her attorney, William C. Brennan Jr., did not immediately respond to a message Wednesday. District court judges in Maryland earn $146,333 a year.