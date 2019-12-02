An anonymous donor is offering a $11,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the shooting death of a Baltimore County youth sports director last month.
Investigators are still looking for a suspect in the shooting death of Jordan Taylor, the youth sports director at the Y in Catonsville who was found shot and killed in the 4800 block of Clifton Ave. in Baltimore last month in what police say was a home invasion.
The contribution now raises the total possible reward to $20,000, the Y wrote, as the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is offering a $5,000 reward on top of a $4,000 reward being offered by the city’s Metro Crime Stoppers.
Anyone with information can leave tips anonymously at 888-ATF-TIPS.