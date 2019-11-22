A Baltimore man pleaded guilty to multiple crimes in relation to a 2016 triple homicide in Pennsylvania that prosecutors say was fueled by the drug trade.
In a news release, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania wrote that Christopher Johnson, 31, of Baltimore pleaded guilty to several crimes, including three counts of use of a firearm during a crime of violence resulting in death and conspiracy to kill a witness to a federal offense.
An attorney for Johnson was not available for comment Thursday night.
Johnson is one of 11 defendants charged in the case, as prosecutors say the group was behind the murders of Phillip Jackson, Wendy Chaney and Brandon Cole on June 25, 2016, PennLive.com reported.
The three were found bound and bleeding in a barn in rural Franklin County, Pennsylvania, and the U.S. Attorney’s Office wrote that “one of the victims was providing information regarding several of the defendants and others to federal/state law enforcement drug task forces in Maryland.”
“The individuals involved in the murders also joined with others to obstruct the grand jury’s investigation and to locate and kill an individual believed to be assisting federal investigators with the murder investigation,” the office wrote.
Johnson’s co-defendant, Joshua Davis, 30, has also pleaded guilty to conspiracy to locate and kill an individual believed to be cooperating with federal authorities, the office wrote, and was sentenced to 100 months in prison.
Other defendants in the case have pleaded guilty and are awaiting sentencing, the office wrote.