A 28-year-old man with a history of voyeurism charges was arrested Sunday in an alleged Valentine’s Day peeping Tom incident in a Johns Hopkins University bathroom, Baltimore police and university officials said.
Zachary Anthony Campbell, of the 5200 block of Craig Ave. in North Baltimore’s Woodbourne-McCabe neighborhood, is charged with five counts of voyeurism, according to police and Maryland’s online court records. He is being held without bail.
No attorney was listed at time this story was published, and a message left at a number listed for Campbell’s address went unanswered.
An unidentified man had been sighted inside women’s bathrooms in Hodson Hall and Hackerman Hall on Friday, the university said in a campus alert Friday.
The alleged victim reported seeing a man in an adjoining bathroom stall “attempting to film” her, and Johns Hopkins security staff identified him as “a possible repeat offender in the area,” according to a police report.
A warrant for Campbell’s arrest was issued Saturday, and he was arrested at home Sunday. The university announced the arrest, without naming Campbell, in a follow-up campus alert Sunday.
It’s not the first time Campbell has faced trespassing and voyeurism charges in the Baltimore area — including three prior incidents at Towson University.
He was found guilty of a peeping Tom charge and sentenced to one year in jail following an incident at Towson University in May 2016, according to court records. Campbell was found guilty of trespassing on private property at Towson University in an incident in February 2013, according to court records. He pleaded guilty to a peeping Tom charge in a June 2011 incident at Towson, according to court records.
He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to three months in prison following a trespassing and peeping Tom incident in January 2012. He also pleaded guilty to trespassing on private property in an April 2018 incident.