A Jessup inmate escaped while working a pre-release assignment at the Baltimore City Correctional Complex, according to the Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services.
Joseph Sanatcroce was on his way back to the Dorsey Run Correctional Facility at the DPSCS pretrial complex before walking off.
Sanatcroce was serving four years for an assault charge and was due for release in 2020.
He weighs 150 pounds with brown hair and green eyes, standing 5 feet and 9 inches tall. Sanatcroce has a tattoo on the left side of his neck with the letter “S", according to Mark Vernarelli, spokesman with DPSCS.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with any information is asked to call 911.