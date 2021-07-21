A young West Baltimore man is shot and killed, dealing another blow to a family struggling with loss

Jayvon Ghim, 21, grew up in Northeast Baltimore and was trying to get back on his feet after some poor decisions in his mid-teens got him locked up for four years, his family said. While he was away, his younger cousin, 16-year-old Milton Carrington, was fatally shot during a quadruple shooting in East Baltimore in 2019.
Tamika Walker, Carrington’s mother and Ghim’s cousin, said the family hoped Jayvon would be able to avoid the dangers of the street and not meet the same fate. They hoped he could learn from his past and stay safe.
Then late last month Ghim was shot to death in West Baltimore’s Penn North neighborhood near a gas station. It was a rough area the family said it hoped he would avoid.
Although Walker was Ghim’s cousin, he looked at her like an aunt, she said.
“He was really big on family. He loved his mother to pieces. It was always him and her,” Walker said, adding that Ghim’s mother had been too distraught to speak publicly about her son’s death.
Growing up, Ghim spent a lot of time with his younger cousins, playing games and watching television at home or heading outside to play basketball at nearby courts.
The family had seen its share of difficulties. Ghim’s grandmother died of COVID-19 in December, and Carrington, who was also known as “Little Milton” was killed in front of Walker, his mother. She was shot in the chest during the attack.
Two boys, ages 14- and 15-years-old, were also shot in the attack.
Ghim wound up in trouble himself and was charged and sentenced in April 2017 with armed robbery, theft and assault.
Carrington’s death tore at the heart of the family, his mother said. Now, the family said Ghim’s violent death is a reminder of the city’s gun violence and the ease in which teenagers and young adults can become victims.
Walker believes the pandemic is still affecting city residents. People who have lost jobs, she says, are still looking for opportunities to make money and trying to stay afloat.
“People don’t care about your family, they care about themselves and their family,” Walker said.
According to police, Ghim was shot on June 27 in the 2200 block of McCulloh Street near a gas station and was pronounced dead at a local hospital. The killing is still unsolved, according to police.
Baltimore has recorded 192 homicides this year. 10 more than a year ago at this time, and an additional 381 people have been shot but survived, police said, an increase of about 10% from last summer.
A total of 33 people between the ages of 18 to 25 have been killed in Baltimore this year.