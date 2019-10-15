The Baltimore man charged with shooting a toddler in what police said was an “act of road rage” was ordered held without bail Tuesday.
Javon Johnson, 33, is charged with attempted murder, assault and various handgun related charges, according to police.
At a bail review hearing in Baltimore City District Court Tuesday, Judge Katie O’Hara called Johnson “a tremendous risk to the alleged victim and to public safety.”
Johnson appeared via satellite video feed in yellow inmate’s garb and handcuffs, and he remained seated in the back of the jail’s bail review area, instead of approaching the front like other inmates when their cases were called.
He requested a preliminary hearing through the Public Defender’s office. He was ordered to have no further contact with the victim.
Charging documents were not immediately available.
Police say Johnson shot a 2-year-old boy in the stomach after being honked at and passed at a street light in West Baltimore.
Online court records show Johnson recently had a peace order filed against him, and in 2018 he was charged with second-degree child abuse, second-degree assault and possession of a deadly weapon with intent to injure.
The charges in the 2018 case were placed on the stet, or inactive, docket. That allows the state to bring the charges within one year. In 2014, Johnson was charged with first and second-degree assault, but the charges were dropped. He was later charged with violating his probation and sentenced to three years in prison.
This article will be updated.
Baltimore Sun reporters Jessica Anderson and Lillian Reed contributed to this article.