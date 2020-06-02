A man wanted in shooting of Baltimore Police officer has been arrested, sources say

The incident began at about 9:30 p.m. May 26 when Jackson attempted to stop Janifer, who police said was driving erratically. Harrison said Janifer continued driving even after Jackson activated his lights and sirens. Police said Janifer crashed his vehicle into a parked car and continued to flee on foot down Light Street. During the foot chase, Harrison said Janifer fired upon Jackson, injuring the officer, before carjacking two cars and fleeing the area. Police said the officer did not fire his weapon.