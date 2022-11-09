Detainee found dead in Baltimore’s jail Monday; 4 possible overdoses reported early Tuesday

Correctional officers found a young man unresponsive inside his cell Monday morning at the Baltimore Central Booking and Intake Center, corrections officials said.

Cortez Johnson, 21, was pronounced dead a few minutes after 7 a.m. despite efforts to resuscitate him, said Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services spokesman Mark Vernarelli. He said there were no obvious signs of trauma or foul play, but officials are awaiting autopsy results to determine a cause and manner of death.

About 12 hours later, four other detainees suffered overdoses at the same facility, Vernarelli said in a statement Tuesday. They all received medical treatment.

He said the state agency, which oversees Baltimore’s jail, has “multiple specialized teams” at the facility “all focused on contraband interdiction and recovery,” including drug-sniffing dogs.

“These resources are continuing to investigate this apparent overdose incident and identify possible contraband sources,” Vernarelli said.

Last month, a Central Booking detainee was found dead and his death was ruled a homicide. Officials have said they’re pursuing criminal charges in that incident.