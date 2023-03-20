Arrest made in killing of Patterson High School student in Baltimore

Michelle Hines with her son Izaiah Carter, who was shot and killed near Patterson High School earlier this month. (Courtesy of Michelle Hines)

Authorities have arrested a suspect in the killing of 16-year-old high school student Izaiah Carter earlier this month, officials announced Monday.

The suspect, Roger Alvarado-Mendoza, 23, was apprehended in Texas, attempting to flee the country, officials said.

Carter, a Patterson High School student, was found at a park near his school on March 6 with multiple gunshot wounds, including at least one to his head, Baltimore Police said. He was taken to a hospital and later died, becoming one of five young people under age 18 shot and killed in Baltimore since the start of the year.

Mayor Brandon Scott, along other officials, announced the arrest Monday of Roger Alvarada-Mendoza, 23, in the killing of 16-year-old Izaiah Carter. Mendoza was apprehended in Texas, attempting to flee the country, officials said. (Jerry Jackson/staff)

The 16-year-old was remembered as a “good kid” by the owner of restaurant and wine bar Forno, where he washed dishes. He was also a Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps cadet.

Carter would play music as he washed dishes and ask questions about ingredients and dishes as he worked, according to Forno owner Ricky Johnson. The restaurant has raised money for Carter’s family.

“He was really starting to feel like he was blossoming by running food to tables and helping out in front of the house and talking to customers,” Johnson said earlier this month. “And he wasn’t just a random kid, he was part of [Forno’s] family.”

Police said at the time of Carter’s killing that several witnesses heard gunshots and saw people running from Joseph E. Lee Park on East Pratt Street in the Bayview neighborhood of Southeast Baltimore.

Authorities on the early March afternoon roped off part of the park, which borders school property, and said detectives are investigating the presence of students at the park during school hours.

Mayor Brandon Scott has said he is “deeply disturbed” by recent gun violence involving young people. He praised year-over-year downticks in homicides and nonfatal shootings in a statement last week, but said there’s “much more work to be done to ensure the safety of our young people.”

“To the families — I’m sorry that you have to go through this,” Scott said in the statement.

Last Thursday, another city schools student died by gunfire — 20-year-old Breon Traquan Ennis, a student in the Achievement Academy at Harbor City High School.