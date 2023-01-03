Ivan Bates sworn in as Baltimore State’s Attorney

Longtime defense attorney Ivan Bates was sworn in Tuesday as Baltimore’s top prosecutor, formalizing the first change of administration for the city State’s Attorney’s Office in eight years.

Earlier Tuesday morning, Bates was taken to the hospital for dehydration, “out of an abundance of caution,” said James Bentley, state’s attorney’s office spokesman. Bates was released and attended his swearing-in ceremony on time.

Bates, who won the Democratic primary in July and ran uncontested in November’s general election, assumes the post from Marilyn Mosby, who served two, four-year terms as state’s attorney.

His victory in July capped his second run for the office, having been defeated handily by Mosby in 2018.

Bates, who was a city prosecutor from 1996 to 2002 in the administration of Patricia Jessamy, opened his own law firm, Bates & Garcia P.C., in 2006. His law partner, Tony Garcia, told The Baltimore Sun last month he will assume control of the practice.

On the campaign trail, Bates promised to battle persistent violent crime and what he describes as an “illegal gun epidemic” in the city, in part, by bringing experienced attorneys to an office battered by attrition under Mosby, a Democrat who leaves office under the cloud of a federal indictment.

Less than 24 hours before he was scheduled to give an inaugural address at Baltimore’s War Memorial, Bates announced his leadership team.

In a statement released Monday afternoon, Bates said the people he chose to lead his administration “best embody the integrity and character I plan to bring back” to the city prosecutor’s office. He said his leadership team will “directly support” his mission to “restore the office to its former prominence in the fight to make Baltimore a safer city for all.”

According to Bates’ announcement, this will be his command staff:

His chief of staff will be Angela Galeano, who was a Baltimore prosecutor for about four years beginning in 2010 and most recently served as chief of staff and associate counsel at Coppin State University.

Catherine Flynn will be the office’s chief operating officer. A widely respected defense attorney who’s been practicing in Baltimore for 30 years, she has never been a prosecutor. Flynn was Bates’ campaign treasurer.

Gregg Solomon-Lucas, a career prosecutor who has been with the State’s Attorney’s Office since 1994, will serve as one of two deputy state’s attorneys. Solomon-Lucas has led the office’s Domestic Violence Division and most recently was the Drug Treatment Court prosecutor.

Bates’ other deputy state’s attorney is Thomas Donnelly. Having worked in private practice for 16 years, Donnelly was an assistant state’s attorney for less than four years beginning in 2002.

On the campaign trail, Bates rolled out an extensive prosecution plan that he believes will bring down violent crime. The plan featured mostly tough-on-crime policies, but detailed alternatives to incarceration for low-level crimes. It also emphasized training for line prosecutors and collaboration among law enforcement agencies, areas Bates said his predecessor neglected.

Bates plans to promptly revoke Mosby’s policy not to prosecute offenses like drug possession, prostitution and trespassing.

Mosby stopped bringing those cases because she said they disproportionately targeted Black residents from disenfranchised communities. Though Bates said his intention was to connect people charged with such offenses to resources rather than incarcerate them, such diversion programs follow an arrest and jail term, however brief.

Bates’ prosecution plan featured a multifaceted approach to cracking down on illegal guns in Baltimore, including reorganizing units within the office and leveraging federal prosecutions of gun offenses.

His plan did not include a timeline or identify a way to measure success, but Bates has repeatedly stated he believes it could take as long as a decade to rebuild the state’s attorney’s office.

This article will be updated.