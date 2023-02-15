Baltimore State’s Attorney Ivan Bates wants longer gun sentences despite opposing research

Testifying in support of a bill to strengthen sentences for illegal gun possession, Baltimore State’s Attorney Ivan Bates said Wednesday he was giving greater weight to community concerns than to research showing longer sentences don’t actually deter crime.

Bates’ office proposed House Bill 481, which would raise the maximum sentence for illegal possession of a gun from three to five years for people age 21 and over. The law already provided a five-year maximum for people ages 18 to 20.

“Three years, it’s been a joke to those individuals who carry guns,” Bates told reporters before testifying before the state House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday, referencing an uptick in the number of people charged in recent years for illegal gun possession.

Bates also told reporters there was a nearly 100% increase in the number of people charged with illegal possession of a firearm in Baltimore from 2020 through 2022. A request to the state’s attorney’s office for the data he referenced was not returned as of Wednesday evening.

Sponsored by a host of Baltimore City Democratic delegates, the bill is one of Bates’ top priorities and something he campaigned on throughout the 2022 primary election cycle.

Heather Warnken, executive director of the University of Baltimore School of Law, submitted written testimony in advance of Wednesday’s House Judiciary Committee in opposition of Bates’ bill, stating that research does not support his proposal.

“The evidence suggests that deterrent effects from longer prison sentences are minimal to nonexistent, and any minimal effect is severely costly — financially to the state, and to the stability of that person’s life,” Warnken wrote, noting that the bill would disproportionately impact people of color.

Warnken’s letter also was signed by the American Civil Liberties Union of Maryland, fellow University of Baltimore Law School colleagues, University of Maryland Carey School of Law faculty and the Maryland Office of the Public Defender. The groups also took issue with Bates’ intimation that short jail sentences are a “joke,” noting that several people have recently died while in custody in Baltimore.

“The claim that jail time is a ‘joke’ discounts the trauma of incarceration experienced by poor people of color, and would never be stated if our jails were filled with wealthy, white residents,” Warnken wrote.

Asked whether he was concerned by the research and the opposition from those institutions, Bates said he was not. More often than not, Bates said, people convicted of illegal gun possession do not serve the full sentence and it is his belief that the three-year maximum is not a serious consequence to criminals.

“They’re over here,” Bates said of those in opposition. “I’m right in the trenches.”

Maryland State’s Attorneys’ Association Coordinator Steven Kroll testified Wednesday that all 24 of the state’s elected prosecutors support Bates’ bill.

Those incarcerated in Baltimore are taking notice of Bates’ office’s stance on gun possession, he said, adding that he is listening to jail calls where people are talking about it. Bates’ office provided a brief recording of a jail call where an unnamed person said Bates was “all they keep talking about” in jail.

“This idea that a singular jail call is enough to change state law is stunning to me,” civil rights activist DeRay Mckesson testified Wednesday.

Mckesson, who founded the nonprofit Campaign Zero, which is aimed at ending mass incarceration, urged lawmakers to find solutions to Baltimore’s plague of violence, and said that all of the possible carceral responses have already been tried in the city.

“Not every tool is meant to be used in every situation,” Mckesson said. “We don’t build houses with forks.”

Bates also questioned why researchers don’t seem to listen to community members, who he claims are in support of his measure.

“We are afraid to go out of our house because guns are very accessible to young people,” said Sarah Matthew, a community advocate for older adults in Baltimore who testified on Bates’ behalf.

Some people who illegally carry guns do so out of fear, spurred by living in underinvested neighborhoods with high rates of violence, according to research from the Johns Hopkins Center for Gun Policy and Research.

Bates said he understands why people seek guns, but asked that people instead purchase them legally and obtain the proper permits.

People with felony convictions are prohibited from possessing handguns in Maryland.