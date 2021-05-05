Man indicted on charges he murdered someone in a Northwest Baltimore stairwell last month, prosecutors say

A Baltimore man has been indicted on charges he shot another man to death inside a northwest apartment complex last month.
The Baltimore State’s Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday that a grand jury had indicted Steven Melton, 37, accusing him of murdering Dominic Carr on April 5.,Melton is charged with first-degree murder, and faces a possible life sentence, prosecutors said.
Police were called around 2 p.m. on April 5 to the 2800 block of Edgecombe Circle where they found Carr suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the stairwell of an apartment building. He was later pronounced dead at Sinai Hospital.
Investigators identified Melton as a suspect after reviewing video surveillance that showed him leaving the adjacent apartment building and entering the building where the shooting occurred at about 12:33 p.m. that day, according to the state’s attorney’s office.
Melton is then seen on the video exiting the victim’s apartment building at 1:57 p.m., after the victim is killed, prosecutors said.
Investigators determined that Melton and Carr were involved in a previous altercation on March 14, when prosecutors said Melton allegedly brandished a handgun. Melton was also identified in a photographic array, the state’s attorney’s office said.
“Brazen acts of violence against any member of our community are intolerable, and my office will continue to fight relentlessly on behalf of Mr. Dominic Carr and all victims in our pursuit of justice to hold those responsible accountable,” State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby said in a statement.