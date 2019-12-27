Baltimore County police found a loaded 9 mm pistol, knives, brass knuckles, duct tape, two police patches and condoms in the car of a Dundalk man accused of raping a woman and impersonating a police officer, court records sow.
Neil George Hamrick Jr., 51, was indicted Monday on 14 charges, including rape and impersonating an officer, after threatening to arrest a woman if she didn’t perform sexual favors on him, according to the indictment.
Police charging documents said the victim “feared for her life" after Neil George Hamrick Jr. drove her around Dundalk on Nov. 26, repeatedly threatening to “lock her up," if she didn’t obey his commands. Hamrick is being held without bail, and there is no attorney listed in online court files.
Charging documents detail out what happened to the woman, just two days before Thanksgiving. The Baltimore Sun does not name victims of alleged sexual assault.
The woman told police she was trying to solicit prostitution at Graceland and Bethlehem avenues in Baltimore City when a man standing outside a dark SUV started talking with her, according to court records. The two chatted and Hamrick offered to give her a ride. The woman wanted pizza from a 7-Eleven.
When she got into the car, Hamrick pulled down his car’s visor and showed the woman a police badge and piece of paper with “police” on it, the charging documents said. The woman also told police he had a gun clipped to his waistband, as well as a walkie-talkie and a police scanner.
Hamrick did not stop at the 7-Eleven and instead drove around Dundalk. Eventually, according to court records, he asked for oral sex and then pulled into a gravel parking lot near Stansbury Park. Police said he then pulled out handcuffs from his center console and told the woman if she ran away, he would arrest her for prostitution.
“He warned her not to make the situation worse or any more difficult for herself,” the charging documents said.
After raping the woman, the documents said, Hamrick and the victim used tissues to clean themselves up and threw them out the window. Police said they would later find the tissues as they retraced where the woman said she was taken.
Hamrick stopped at an ATM and withdrew $20 to give to the woman because she “did a good job.” He also wanted to make sure she didn’t tell anyone, the charging documents said. Hamrick, the records allege, also told the woman that he and his police partner picked up prostitutes “all the time" because they wanted to warn the women and give them “a free pass.” But he warned, if he catches her again he’ll “lock her up.”
“Hamrick’s threat of arresting her and displaying his police identification and gun made her fear he was going to sexually assault her again in the near future, against her free will and consent," police said in charging documents.
Police obtained video surveillance footage that corroborated the victim’s story. Officers then began surveying Hamrick’s home.
Baltimore Sun Media Group reporter Taylor DeVille contributed to this article.