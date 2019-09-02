Woman identified in East 29th Street shooting in Baltimore

The police department also on Monday identified the names of others who died in unrelated incidents. They named Ricardo James, 20, who was found Aug. 29 in the 1200 block of N. Potomac Street. He was listed as living in the 3100 block of Clifton Avenue. Also identified was Jermaine Stroud Jr., 27, found Aug. 29 in the 400 block of N. Pulaski Street. He lived in the 600 block of Lucky Leaf Court.