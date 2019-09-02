Woman identified in East 29th Street shooting in Baltimore

The Baltimore City Police Department has identified a woman who died in a quadruple shooting inside a home in the 1600 block of East 29th Street on Friday. Police said Karen Lovings, 51, died at the Northeast Baltimore home. The case remains under investigation. No medical status was issued about the other persons injured in the incident.
The police department also on Monday identified the names of others who died in unrelated incidents. They named Ricardo James, 20, who was found Aug. 29 in the 1200 block of N. Potomac Street. He was listed as living in the 3100 block of Clifton Avenue. Also identified was Jermaine Stroud Jr., 27, found Aug. 29 in the 400 block of N. Pulaski Street. He lived in the 600 block of Lucky Leaf Court.
Police also said that Dominique Harvey, 31, who lived in the 2300 block of Edmondson Avenue, died Aug. 12 in the 6100 block of Shipview Way.
All these homicide cases remain under investigation.