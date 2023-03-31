Police investigate shooting between vehicles driving on I-95 in Baltimore

Maryland Transportation Authority Police are investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday afternoon between vehicles that were driving on I-95 in Baltimore.

The agency says somebody in a silver Honda Civic fired a gun at a tan Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck while driving on the ramp from southbound I-95 to Caton Avenue, exit 50, around 3:30 p.m. Nobody was injured, and police believe the Honda Civic continued onto Caton Avenue after the shooting.

Any witnesses or persons who observed suspicious activity or the described vehicles are asked to contact the MDTA Police at 410-409-2523.