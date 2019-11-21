A Baltimore man received two concurrent life sentences after pleading guilty to the rape and murder of a woman in the city in 2017.
The Baltimore State’s Attorney’s Office wrote in a news release Wednesday that James House, 19, was sentenced this week after he’d pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and first-degree rape in 2018.
House was arrested after police found 35-year-old Jessica Gibson dead behind several large pallets in the rear of the Port Discovery Children’s Museum on Sept. 13, 2017, the office wrote.
The office wrote that investigators interviewed House, who said Gibson was a prostitute and he had planned to pay her for sex.
However, when he realized he did not have enough money, the office wrote, House admitted he strangled the woman until she was unconscious, proceeded to rape her and then retrieved his money.
House pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and first-degree rape Sept. 10, 2018, court records show.
“I am grateful that a citizen chose to come forward and identify the suspect and that BPD was able to apprehend the Defendant so quickly as he is undisputedly a danger to the public’s safety,” State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby said. “This woman was viciously raped, murdered, raped again, robbed and then discarded. It is only right that the defendant spend every waking hour, for the rest of his life paying the price of his unspeakable violence.”